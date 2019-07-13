UrduPoint.com
US Soldier Killed In Afghanistan: NATO

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:16 PM

US soldier killed in Afghanistan: NATO

A US service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Saturday, NATO said, the latest international casualty that comes as the US tries to forge a peace deal with the Taliban

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :A US service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Saturday, NATO said, the latest international casualty that comes as the US tries to forge a peace deal with the Taliban.

It is the 10th member of the US military to be killed this year, compared to 12 in all of 2018.

"The name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete," Resolute Support, the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

NATO did not provide any additional details about what happened, and no insurgent group immediately claimed responsibility.

Two US troops were killed last month in an attack and the US and Afghan forces continue to conduct daily operations against the insurgents.

The US now has some 14,000 troops in Afghanistan -- down from a peak of around 100,000 -- most of them deployed to train and advise Afghan counterparts.

