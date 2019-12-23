UrduPoint.com
US Soldier Killed In Taliban Attack In Afghanistan - Military

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:58 PM

A US serviceman died in combat in Afghanistan, the US military said on Monday, while the Taliban stated they were behind a roadside bombing that killed the soldier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) A US serviceman died in combat in Afghanistan, the US military said on Monday, while the Taliban stated they were behind a roadside bombing that killed the soldier.

"In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete," the US Forces Afghanistan said in a statement, as quoted by the ABC tv channel.

The Taliban Islamist movement has taken responsibility for the death.

According to one of the movement's representatives, the soldier died from a makeshift explosive device's explosion during a raid in the northern Kunduz province.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 in response to the 9/11 terror attacks, and toppled then-ruling Taliban shortly thereafter. The United States and the Taliban had for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists.

