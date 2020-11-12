UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Soldiers, Civilian In S. Korea Test Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:33 PM

U.S. soldiers, civilian in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19

Five U.S. soldiers and one civilian employee in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Five U.S. soldiers and one civilian employee in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The USFK said in a statement that six USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 325, according to Yonhap news agency.

Worry remained here over the virus spread. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 143 new cases of the COVID-19, raising the total number of infections to 27,942.

The daily caseload stayed above 100 for five straight days due to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area as well as imported cases.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea Employment

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz ,Bilawal Bhutto's corner meeting crea ..

32 seconds ago

Two educational intuitions closed in Dir Lower aft ..

1 minute ago

Australia Post will deliver mail to Aboriginal pla ..

1 minute ago

Design Canberra 2020 explores theme of "Care"

2 minutes ago

Seven soldiers killed in Burkina Faso attack: secu ..

7 minutes ago

Nothing to shout about: Olympic fans may face chee ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.