U.S. soldiers, civilian in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Five U.S. soldiers and one civilian employee in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The USFK said in a statement that six USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 325, according to Yonhap news agency.

Worry remained here over the virus spread. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 143 new cases of the COVID-19, raising the total number of infections to 27,942.

The daily caseload stayed above 100 for five straight days due to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area as well as imported cases.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said.