US Soldiers Kill Two Armed Men At Kabul Airport: Pentagon

Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:21 PM

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

US soldiers killed two armed men at Kabul's airport Monday as thousands of people flocked to the terminal seeking to flee Afghanistan, a Pentagon official said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :US soldiers killed two armed men at Kabul's airport Monday as thousands of people flocked to the terminal seeking to flee Afghanistan, a Pentagon official said.

"In the thousands of people who were there peacefully, two guys who had weapons brandished them menacingly. They were both killed," the official said, insisting on anonymity.

More Stories From World

