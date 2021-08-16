US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :US soldiers killed two armed men at Kabul's airport Monday as thousands of people flocked to the terminal seeking to flee Afghanistan, a Pentagon official said.

"In the thousands of people who were there peacefully, two guys who had weapons brandished them menacingly. They were both killed," the official said, insisting on anonymity.