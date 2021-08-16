UrduPoint.com

US Soldiers Kill Two Armed Men At Kabul Airport: Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:22 PM

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

US soldiers killed two armed men at Kabul's airport Monday after a top Pentagon general met with the Taliban in Doha to urge them not to attack as thousands sought to flee Afghanistan, a defense official said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :US soldiers killed two armed men at Kabul's airport Monday after a top Pentagon general met with the Taliban in Doha to urge them not to attack as thousands sought to flee Afghanistan, a defense official said.

"In the thousands of people who were there peacefully, two guys who had weapons brandished them menacingly. They were both killed," the official said, insisting on anonymity.

The official said that the head of the US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, told Taliban officials in a face-to-face meeting Sunday in Doha not to attack the airport.

Thousands of American troops took control of security at Afghanistan's main international airport outside Kabul on Saturday to enable the evacuations of US officials.

Afghans meanwhile massed at the airport and flooded out onto the tarmac seeking to board commerical flights out of the country.

Videos showed hundreds trying to impede the takeoff of a US military transport, and there were reports that several were killed, either being crushed or falling from it after it took off.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Pentagon Doha Sunday From Top Airport

Recent Stories

'Cattle boy' millionaire: Zambia's new president

'Cattle boy' millionaire: Zambia's new president

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Academy of Letters organizes online 'Mehf ..

Pakistan Academy of Letters organizes online 'Mehfil-e-Musalma'

4 minutes ago
 PU VC calls for creation of new knowledge

PU VC calls for creation of new knowledge

4 minutes ago
 Foolproof security being provided to Muharram proc ..

Foolproof security being provided to Muharram processions: DC

4 minutes ago
 Police carries out search operation in Morgah area ..

Police carries out search operation in Morgah area

11 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US Forces Working to Reestablish Sec ..

Pentagon Says US Forces Working to Reestablish Security at Kabul Airport - Repor ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.