US Soldiers to Be Invited to 2020 Victory Day Parade in Moscow - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Moscow is planning to invite parading groups from the Allies of World War II, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France to the Victory Day parade in Moscow next year, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Kartapolov said on Friday.

According to the deputy minister, up to 20 parading groups from CIS states, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Egypt, Israel, Iran, India, China, Mongolia, Poland and Serbia are planned to be invited.

About 356 war veterans, including 156 from abroad, will be invited to attend the parade as spectators.

In general, parades will take place in 28 cities. Besides Moscow, they will be held in such hero cities as Volgograd, Novorossiysk, Saint Petersburg, Sevastopol, Smolensk and Tula.

In addition, smaller scale celebrations will take place in 374 Russian cities and villages and in 7 cities abroad, where Russian troops are located, including Syria's Hmeimim.

