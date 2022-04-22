US, Solomon Islands Agree to Launch High-Level Strategic Dialogue - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States and the Solomon Islands have agreed to launch a high-level strategic dialogue, the White House said on Friday.

"At this critical juncture, the United States and Solomon Islands agreed to launch a high-level strategic dialogue, co-chaired on the US side by the White House and the Department of State," the White House said in a press release.

Both sides have agreed to focus on security issues of mutual concern, economic and social development, public health as well as finance and debt, the release said.

On Tuesday, China and the Solomon Islands signed a framework agreement on security cooperation to enhance social stability and long-term tranquility in the Solomon Islands, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.