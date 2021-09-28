UrduPoint.com

US, South Korea Agree To Boost Defenses After Pyongyang Missile Tests - Joint Statement

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:15 PM

US, South Korea Agree to Boost Defenses After Pyongyang Missile Tests - Joint Statement

The US and South Korea defense chiefs have agreed to seek ways to expand bilateral cooperation in response to North Korea's recent missile launches, the two sides said after holding their latest Integrated Defense Dialogue in Seoul on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The US and South Korea defense chiefs have agreed to seek ways to expand bilateral cooperation in response to North Korea's recent missile launches, the two sides said after holding their latest Integrated Defense Dialogue in Seoul on Tuesday.

"The leaders discussed DPRK's (North Korea's) recent missiles launches and agreed to explore enhancements to the Alliance's defense posture to account for omni-directional threats," the US Defense Department and South Korea's Ministry of National Defense said in a joint statement after their 20th Integrated Defense Dialogue.

South Korean Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Kim Man-gi and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Siddharth Mohandas led their respective delegations, the statement said.

The two delegations reaffirmed the shared goal of achieving the complete denuclearization of, and permanent peace on, the Korean Peninsula and pledged that US and South Korean combined forces would remain ready and postured to defend the South, according to the statement.

