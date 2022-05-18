US, South Korea Agree to Maintain 'Fight Tonight' Readiness Amid DPRK Launches - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, agreed on Wednesday to maintain "fight tonight" readiness in response to North Korea's missile launches, the Pentagon said in a readout of the leaders' call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, agreed on Wednesday to maintain "fight tonight" readiness in response to North Korea's missile launches, the Pentagon said in a readout of the leaders' call.

"The two leaders committed to maintaining 'fight tonight' readiness and close cooperation in the face of continued provocative actions by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the readout said. "Secretary Austin and Minister Lee exchanged views on the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region and affirmed the importance of maintaining the international rules-based order.

"

North Korea conducted its latest launch of an unknown projectile on Thursday, marking the 16th test of missiles this year. The United States and its partners consider the tests to be provocative and in violation of international efforts to curb the DPRK's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Austin and Lee agreed to enhance cooperation between the US and South Korea, as well as trilateral cooperation with Japan, the readout said. Austin also congratulated Lee on his appointment to his position as National Defense Minister and underscored the US commitment to defend South Korea, according to the readout.