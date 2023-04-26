UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 11:15 PM

US, South Korea Agree to Strengthen Strategic Deterrence Against DPRK 'Threats' - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

The United States and South Korea have agreed to bolster extended deterrence to address alleged threats from North Korea, including through deployment of US strategic assets to the region, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday

"Our two leaders have decided to significantly strengthen extended deterrence of our two countries against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, so that we can achieve peace through the superiority of overwhelming forces and not a false peace based on the goodwill of the other side," Yoon said during a press conference.

Deployment of US strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula will be made "constantly and routinely," Yoon added.

The US and South Korea have also decided to establish immediate, bilateral consultations between presidents in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea, Yoon said.

