US, South Korea 'Closely Coordinated' During North Korea Policy Review - Moon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The United States and South Korea worked closely during the Biden administration's review of the US policy toward North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said during a press conference.

"Recently, the Biden administration concluded its DPRK [North Korea] policy review, building on past agreements - including the Singapore Joint Statement - while taking a calibrated and practical approach to seeking diplomacy with North Korea. It's indeed a welcome direction of the Biden administration's North Korea policy. During the course of the review, our two countries closely coordinated with each other in lock step," Moon said on Friday.