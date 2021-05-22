UrduPoint.com
US, South Korea 'Closely Coordinated' During North Korea Policy Review - Moon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The United States and South Korea worked closely during the Biden administration's review of the US policy toward North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said during a press conference.

"Recently, the Biden administration concluded its DPRK [North Korea] policy review, building on past agreements - including the Singapore Joint Statement - while taking a calibrated and practical approach to seeking diplomacy with North Korea. It's indeed a welcome direction of the Biden administration's North Korea policy. During the course of the review, our two countries closely coordinated with each other in lock step," Moon said on Friday.

