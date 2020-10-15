UrduPoint.com
US, South Korea Committed To Denuclearizing Pyongyang - Esper

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

US, South Korea Committed to Denuclearizing Pyongyang - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The United States and South Korea remain strong military allies and both are still committed to the goal of getting North Korea to scrap its nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said, welcoming recently appointed Seoul Defense Minister Suh Wook to the Pentagon.

"We agree that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs remain a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and the world. In the face of these and other threats, the United States remains committed to the security of the Republic of Korea," Esper said on Wednesday.

Esper said the US government shared South Korea's goal of achieving a fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.

The two leaders also discussed policies to boost their joint deterrent capabilities, increasing cooperation in space and cyberspace and meeting all conditions to transition operational military control of Korean peninsula forces to a South Korean commander. Esper said the process would take time, but would strengthen the alliance, the release said.

More Stories From World

