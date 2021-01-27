SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that Minister Kang Kyung-wha had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which they agreed that the denuclearization of North Korea was a matter of urgency that required their close cooperation.

"Both ministers shared the understanding that the North Korean nuclear issue needs to be urgently addressed under the administration of [US President Joe] Biden and agreed to maintain close consultations to resolve the issue," the ministry said in a press release.

Kang and Blinken also agreed to expand South Korea-US relations via cooperation around issues of global significance, such as climate change and COVID-19, according to the press release.

The South Korean minister congratulated her US counterpart on inauguration into office, which took place on Tuesday.

The conversation lasted for 30 minutes.