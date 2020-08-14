UrduPoint.com
US, South Korea Diplomats Explore Prospects for Post-COVID-19 Energy Markets - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The novel coronavirus emerged as a key theme in this year's US-South Korea Energy Security dialogue with the two nations attempting to gauge the future of post-pandemic global energy markets, including a possible role for hydrogen as a substitute for fossil fuels, the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"The discussion reinforced the role energy cooperation plays in strengthening the US-ROK [South Korea] partnership and focused on energy markets post-COVID-19, national energy policies, bilateral cooperation, and areas of mutual cooperation in multilateral fora devoted to energy," the release said in describing virtual talks earlier in the week.

The release described the talks as a "1.5 track discussion," a term typically used to describe talks that involve government officials and outside experts.

In addition to talks between delegations led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Kurt Donnelly and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Climate Change and Energy Keeyong Chung, participants received briefings on South Korea's hydrogen industry, the release said.

South Korea is a world leader in attempts to develop the world's first hydrogen-powered economy, with plans to introduce hydrogen as a replacement for fossil fuels in three cities by 2022, according to media reports.

