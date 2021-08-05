UrduPoint.com

US, South Korea Discuss Cybersecurity Defense At IT Planning Conference - Pentagon

US, South Korea Discuss Cybersecurity Defense at IT Planning Conference - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) United States and South Korean defense officials discussed command, control and communications (C3), cybersecurity and information technology (IT) issues during their first bilateral communications planning conference, the Defense Department said on Thursday.

"The leaders discussed areas of mutual interest including cybersecurity; defense information technology; command, control and communications and data," the Defense Department said in a press release.

Leaders from the US Defense Department Chief Information Office (CIO) and the South Korea's Office of Planning and Coordination met on Wednesday at the Information and Communication Technology Cooperation Committee Forum, the release said.

Acting Defense Department CIO John Sherman and South Korean Deputy Defense Minister Hyun Su Han of the South Korea's Ministry of Defense for the forum, the release noted.

The forum is expected to become an annual event with the next meeting in 2022, it said.

US Acting Defense Department CIO John Sherman and South Korean Deputy Defense Minister Hyun Su Han signed a governing Terms of Reference confirming the United States' commitment to broaden its ability to coordinate military technology development with allies, the release added.

