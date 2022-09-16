US, South Korea Holding Defense Group Meeting to Discuss Regional Security - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

The United States and South Korea are holding a bilateral defense strategy meeting in Washington to discuss security on the Korean Peninsula and broader Indo-Pacific region, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Friday

"Today, the US and Republic of Korea are conducting the Bilateral Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group meeting at the State Department," Ryder said during a press briefing. "The consultation group provides an opportunity for our two governments to discuss peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting is the first held by the Bilateral Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group since 2018, Ryder said.

The Defense Department delegation to the meeting is led by Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Ryder added.

On Thursday, senior US defense officials met with South Korean Vice Minister of National Defense Shin Beom-chul to discuss the security posture on the Korean Peninsula as well as bilateral scientific cooperation, according to the Defense Department.

