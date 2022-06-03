US, South Korea, Japan Call on DPRK to Cease 'Dangerous Behavior' - State Dept.

The special representatives of the United States, South Korea, and Japan have condemned recent ballistic launches conducted by North Korea and urged Pyongyang to cease its "dangerous behavior" and return to dialogue, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The special representatives of the United States, South Korea, and Japan have condemned recent ballistic launches conducted by North Korea and urged Pyongyang to cease its "dangerous behavior" and return to dialogue, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the diplomats met in Seoul to discuss cooperation on North Korea.

"U.S.

special Representative (Sung) Kim, ROK (Republic of Korea) Special Representative Kim (Gunn), and Director General (Takehiro) Funakoshi strongly condemned the DPRK's continued ballistic missile launches, including the May 24 launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, as destabilizing to the region and as violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. They called upon Pyongyang to immediately cease its unlawful and dangerous behavior and return to dialogue," Price said in a press release.