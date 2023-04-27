UrduPoint.com

US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Against N Korea Nuclear Threat - Yoon

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 10:05 PM

US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Against N Korea Nuclear Threat - Yoon

The United States, South Korea and Japan need to accelerate their joint security collaboration in order to effectively counter the increasing nuclear threat from North Korea, President Yoon Suk-yeol told a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United States, South Korea and Japan need to accelerate their joint security collaboration in order to effectively counter the increasing nuclear threat from North Korea, President Yoon Suk-yeol told a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday.

"We need to speed up (South) Korea and the United States and Japan's trilateral cooperation to counter the increasing North Korean nuclear threat," the Seoul leader said.

Yoon said he still hoped for peaceful cooperation with Pyongyang and reiterated his willingness to renew talks to offer economic support to North Korea in return for scrapping its nuclear weapons development program.

"We will keep the door open for dialogue for North Korea's denuclearization," he said.

Yoon also condemned North Korea's human rights violations which he said included executing people for watching South Korean television, reading the Bible and not taking ordered precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

