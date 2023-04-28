US, South Korea Joint Nuclear Agreement Destabilizes Situation in Region, World - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The joint declaration of the United States and South Korea that provides for the regular bilateral consultations on the use of nuclear weapons destabilizes the situation on the Korean Peninsular and in the world, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden adopted the Washington Declaration that provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism called the US-South Korean Nuclear Consultative Group on extended deterrence and strategic planning. South Korea also secured a US promise to promptly deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea. The US also assured Seoul it would use all measures, including nuclear weapons, in the case of an aggression from North Korea, and promised to send nuclear missile submarines to the Korean Peninsula.

"This development of events is clearly destabilizing in nature and will have serious negative consequences for regional security with a projection on global stability," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow is convinced that such further actions of the collective West will bring nothing but tensions escalation by provoking an arms race.

"We call on the United States and its allies, who, in pursuit of decisive military superiority, are implementing a number of military programs that undermine global strategic stability, to stop escalating the situation and abandon steps leading to a weakening of the overall level of security for all states," the spokeswoman concluded.