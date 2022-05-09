UrduPoint.com

US, South Korea Kick Off Joint Air Drills - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

US, South Korea Kick Off Joint Air Drills - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The United States and South Korea began a two-week-long military air exercise on Monday, in a show of force and unity that followed the North's missile tests, South Korean media said.

The Korea Flying Training involves F-35A stealth fighters, Yonhap news agency cited sources in South Korea as saying.

It is a toned-down version of Max Thunder drills that North Korea had repeatedly criticized in the past as preparation for invasion.

The drills come on the eve of the inauguration of South Korea's next president, Yoon Suk-yeol, who vowed to bolster defense against North Korea after it test-fired two ballistic missiles last week.

Related Topics

South Korea United States North Korea Media Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

3 hours ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

3 hours ago
 Hajj helpline established for redressal of intendi ..

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.