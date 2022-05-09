US, South Korea Kick Off Joint Air Drills - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The United States and South Korea began a two-week-long military air exercise on Monday, in a show of force and unity that followed the North's missile tests, South Korean media said.

The Korea Flying Training involves F-35A stealth fighters, Yonhap news agency cited sources in South Korea as saying.

It is a toned-down version of Max Thunder drills that North Korea had repeatedly criticized in the past as preparation for invasion.

The drills come on the eve of the inauguration of South Korea's next president, Yoon Suk-yeol, who vowed to bolster defense against North Korea after it test-fired two ballistic missiles last week.