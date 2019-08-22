UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, South Korea May Start Renegotiating Troops Stationing Costs In Mid-September -Official

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:21 PM

US, South Korea May Start Renegotiating Troops Stationing Costs in Mid-September -Official

The United States and South Korea could start talks on a new Special Measures Agreement (SMA), the cost-sharing deal on maintaining the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea (USFK) troops on the peninsula, in mid-September, an official in the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The United States and South Korea could start talks on a new Special Measures Agreement (SMA), the cost-sharing deal on maintaining the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea (USFK) troops on the peninsula, in mid-September, an official in the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The current one-year accord expires at the end of 2019. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Seoul must pay "substantially more money" to the United States for keeping its military on the peninsula.

"I predict that SMA talks could open in mid-September at the earliest, after the Chuseok [autumn harvest, celebrated on September 13 this year] holiday," the official said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

The official expressed hope that Seoul and Washington would set the date for talks in the near future.

Seoul has been sharing the cost for hosting some 28,500 US troops as part of the SMA since 1991.�Under the expiring deal, South Korean taxpayers pay 1.04 trillion won (over $915 million) for non-personnel related costs of stationing the troops, while last year, the country contributed 960 billion won, which amounted to around 41 percent of the total stationing cost.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Money September 2019 Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Senate body for opening Pakistani schools abroad

8 minutes ago

Three absconders held in Quetta

4 minutes ago

B.Sc engineering admissions kick off at University ..

4 minutes ago

Scores missing after SW China hit by mudslides

4 minutes ago

Brazil environment minister heckled over Amazon fi ..

4 minutes ago

Nazims directed to handover govt. vehicles in Pesh ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.