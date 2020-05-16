US-South Korea Military Exercises Not Fully Restored in Light of COVID-19 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The United States and South Korea have not yet fully restored joint military exercises due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We have not fully restored all of our exercises in the face of this [COVID-19], there's a lot that has to take place before we can do that," Hoffman said.

However, Hoffman said the United States and South Korea have been doing maneuvering exercises, flight exercises and tabletop exercises.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said US, Japanese and South Korean defense officials recently discussed mutual concerns such as North Korea's missile program and the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, there are 4.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world and more than 304,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.