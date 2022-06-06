(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) South Korea and the United States test-fired eight missiles on Sunday, in response to North Korea's latest missile test, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

Yonhap said citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Monday morning that the missiles were test-fired "at various targets.

"

According to the South Korean military, Pyongyang test-fired a total of eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday. The Sunday test-firing was North Korea's 18th missile test since the start of this year.