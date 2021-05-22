US, South Korea to Boost Cooperation on Building 5G Network - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The United States and South Korea will bolster cooperation on emerging technologies, including the construction of a cutting-edge 5G network, US President Joe Biden said during a press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"We also talked about how to harness our nations' technological advantages to ensure the Republic of Korea and the United States are cooperating to shape emerging technologies around our shared value system. This includes everything from strengthening our cybersecurity to deepening our cooperation to build out an open, secure [5G] network," Biden said on Friday.