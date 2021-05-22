UrduPoint.com
US, South Korea To Establish Comprehensive Cooperation On Coronavirus Vaccines - Leaders

Sat 22nd May 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The United States and South Korea agreed to establish a comprehensive cooperation to increase the global supply of coronavirus vaccines, South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden.

"There will be a comprehensive partnership to be established between our two nations.

There has been an agreement between our two sides on that. The US has the ability to develop vaccines and Korean companies have the capacity to produce biomedicines," Moon said on Friday.

Moon also said the two countries will combine those capabilities to "boost vaccines supply, so that we can accelerate the rollout of vaccines to the entire world, especially in the Indo-Pacific region."

