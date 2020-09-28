US, South Korea to Hold High-Level Arms Talks in Washington - Billingslea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The United States and South Korea plan to hold a high-level arms control talks in Washington, US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea confirmed on Monday.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said earlier that Billingslea reached the agreement on hosting high-level arms control talks during his meeting in Seoul earlier in the day with Deputy Foreign Minister Ham Sang-wook.

"Detailed discussion with Deputy Foreign Minister Ham Sang-wook," Billingslea said of the meeting via Twitter. "Important to share with our Korean allies information on China's rapid nuclear weapons & missile buildup, and how to counter.

Looking forward to hosting in Washington!"

The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said the high-level talks would be held "as soon as possible" and the two sides would step up communication on arms control and non-proliferation.

Billingslea arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a two-day visit reportedly aimed at pressing for the deployment of medium and intermediate-range missiles in Asia to counter China's military buildup.

In an interview with Yonhap news Agency ahead of his visit, Billingslea also said he would share "additional intelligence" with South Korea on the rapid development of Chinese military programs.