UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, South Korea To Hold High-Level Arms Talks In Washington - Billingslea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:21 PM

US, South Korea to Hold High-Level Arms Talks in Washington - Billingslea

The United States and South Korea plan to hold a high-level arms control talks in Washington, US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea confirmed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The United States and South Korea plan to hold a high-level arms control talks in Washington, US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea confirmed on Monday.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said earlier that Billingslea reached the agreement on hosting high-level arms control talks during his meeting in Seoul earlier in the day with Deputy Foreign Minister Ham Sang-wook.

"Detailed discussion with Deputy Foreign Minister Ham Sang-wook," Billingslea said of the meeting via Twitter. "Important to share with our Korean allies information on China's rapid nuclear weapons & missile buildup, and how to counter.

Looking forward to hosting in Washington!"

The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said the high-level talks would be held "as soon as possible" and the two sides would step up communication on arms control and non-proliferation.

Billingslea arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a two-day visit reportedly aimed at pressing for the deployment of medium and intermediate-range missiles in Asia to counter China's military buildup.

In an interview with Yonhap news Agency ahead of his visit, Billingslea also said he would share "additional intelligence" with South Korea on the rapid development of Chinese military programs.

Related Topics

China Washington Twitter Nuclear Visit Seoul South Korea United States Sunday Agreement Share Asia

Recent Stories

UAE launches mini satellite MeznSat into space

6 minutes ago

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

21 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

35 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

50 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

1 hour ago

Brussels Introduces Fresh COVID-19 Related Measure ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.