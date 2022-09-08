UrduPoint.com

US, South Korea To Hold High-Level Deterrence Talks On September 16 - State Dept.

The United States and South Korea will hold high-level talks on comprehensive measures to deter North Korea in a format revived for the first time since 2018, the US State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States and South Korea will hold high-level talks on comprehensive measures to deter North Korea in a format revived for the first time since 2018, the US State Department said on Thursday.

"The United States and the Republic of Korea will hold a bilateral Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) meeting on September 16, 2022," the statement said.

The US will be represented by Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins and Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, while the South Korean delegation will be led by First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyundong and Vice Minister of National Defense Shin Beomchul.

"The EDSCG provides an opportunity for the two governments to discuss peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific. President Joseph R. Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea agreed to re-establish the EDSCG at the May 2022 Summit in Seoul. This will be the first EDSCG meeting since 2018," the statement added.

Biden traveled to the region in May and launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity alongside countries including Japan and South Korea.

