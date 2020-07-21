US, South Korean Defense Chiefs Discuss Security on Peninsula - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and South Korean Minister of National Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo spoke by phone to discuss security on the peninsula and vowed to maintain their defense posture and readiness, the Pentagon said on Tuesday in a readout of their call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and South Korean Minister of National Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo spoke by phone to discuss security on the peninsula and vowed to maintain their defense posture and readiness, the Pentagon said on Tuesday in a readout of their call.

"The two leaders discussed the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and committed to continue supporting diplomatic efforts to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," the readout said. "Both sides also pledged to continue to maintain the combined defense posture and readiness of the ROK-US Alliance to address the dynamic security environment on the Peninsula."

Among other various defense matters, Esper and Jeong discussed ongoing efforts to transfer wartime operational control (OPCON) of South Korean forces from the United States to the Republic of Korea, the Pentagon said.�

"The Secretary and the Minister expressed their unwavering support for a conditions-based OPCON transition, consistent with the bilaterally-agreed Conditions-Based OPCON Transition Plan (COTP), and reaffirmed their consistent commitment to ensuring each of the conditions outlined in the COTP is fully met" before the transition, the readout said.

The two military chiefs also discussed the importance of joint responses to shared threats such as the coronavirus pandemic, and reiterated their commitment to enhancing the bilateral relationship.

"Secretary Esper and Minister Jeong also committed to advance a number of bilateral defense issues at the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) this fall," the readout said.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is considering a plan to reduce the US military presence in South Korea amid stalled defense cost-sharing talks.

On Monday, a representative of the South Korean Defense Ministry said that Esper and Jeong did not discuss reducing the US contingent on the peninsula.

Since 1991, Seoul has been shouldering part of the costs for stationing US troops in South Korea per the Special Measures Agreement, which is renewed regularly. The most recent agreement expired on December 31, but the two countries are still struggling to negotiate a new deal, as US President Donald Trump has on multiple occasions demanded that Seoul pay more.