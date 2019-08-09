UrduPoint.com
US, South Korean Defense Chiefs To Hold Meeting In Seoul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper will meet with his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, in Seoul on Friday.

The two men are expected to discuss a range of issues, including the US initiative to form a maritime coalition to secure ships in the Strait of Hormuz, cooperation on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and release details on the combined military drills.

The sides may also touch upon US President Donald Trump's call on Seoul to increase payments for the US forces deployed in the country.

