UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, South Korean Diplomats Hold Talks After Reactivation Of Inter-Korean Hotline - Reports

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:52 PM

US, South Korean Diplomats Hold Talks After Reactivation of Inter-Korean Hotline - Reports

Senior diplomats from South Korea and the US on Thursday held phone conversations with an expectation to resume nuclear dialogue with Pyongyang after the inter-Korean communication line was restored earlier this week, Yonhap news reported citing the foreign ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Senior diplomats from South Korea and the US on Thursday held phone conversations with an expectation to resume nuclear dialogue with Pyongyang after the inter-Korean communication line was restored earlier this week, Yonhap news reported citing the foreign ministry.

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun talked to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, and Seoul's Chief Nuclear Envoy Noh Kyu-duk held a conversation with US counterpart Sung Kim.

"The two sides agreed to continue close communication regarding the Korean Peninsula issue based on the diplomatic efforts coordinated between the South and the US," the ministry was cited as saying.

The dialogue with Pyongyang has been stalled since the failed February 2019 summit in Hanoi, during which the United States demanded more decisive steps from North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, while Pyongyang accused the United States of not responding to prior commitments. Further denuclearization talks in Sweden in October 2019 failed to break the deadlock.

Related Topics

Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Sherman Hanoi South Korea United States Sweden North Korea February October 2019 From

Recent Stories

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

23 minutes ago

Witchcraft killings of people with albinism rose d ..

42 seconds ago

Forth COVID Wave Starts in Italy as Deaths Up by N ..

43 seconds ago

Yellen, Iraq Finance Minister Meet to Discuss US S ..

45 seconds ago

Pak-China unique, robust relationship proves resil ..

47 seconds ago

Establishment Division notifies transfer, posting ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.