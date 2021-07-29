US, South Korean Diplomats Hold Talks After Reactivation of Inter-Korean Hotline - Reports

Senior diplomats from South Korea and the US on Thursday held phone conversations with an expectation to resume nuclear dialogue with Pyongyang after the inter-Korean communication line was restored earlier this week, Yonhap news reported citing the foreign ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Senior diplomats from South Korea and the US on Thursday held phone conversations with an expectation to resume nuclear dialogue with Pyongyang after the inter-Korean communication line was restored earlier this week, Yonhap news reported citing the foreign ministry.

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun talked to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, and Seoul's Chief Nuclear Envoy Noh Kyu-duk held a conversation with US counterpart Sung Kim.

"The two sides agreed to continue close communication regarding the Korean Peninsula issue based on the diplomatic efforts coordinated between the South and the US," the ministry was cited as saying.

The dialogue with Pyongyang has been stalled since the failed February 2019 summit in Hanoi, during which the United States demanded more decisive steps from North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, while Pyongyang accused the United States of not responding to prior commitments. Further denuclearization talks in Sweden in October 2019 failed to break the deadlock.