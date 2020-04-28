(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Special representatives of South Korea and the United States responsible for the Pyongyang track discussed by phone on Tuesday the situation on the Korean Peninsula in the light of rumors about alleged problems with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides exchanged assessments of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and views on further cooperation to achieve real progress in the process of the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a lasting peace," the statement said.

South Korea's Lee Do-hoon and the US' Stephen Biegun agreed to continue close contacts and discuss the North Korean nuclear problem.

According to Yonhap news agency, Lee and Biegun have confirmed that they agree with the estimates of the intelligence services of the two countries regarding the fact that there are no unusual trends in the absence of Kim Jong Un on public.

Numerous reports about alleged problems with Kim's health have emerged following a publication of South Korea's online newspaper Daily NK last week that the leader was being treated after undergoing a heart-related surgery. The speculations have even sparked rumors about Kim's death. The Yonhap News Agency said later citing the South Korean government sources that the reports were not true.

South Korean government officials have also said that Kim is alive and well adding that no trends indicating that Kim has had health problems were registered.

Experts interviewed by Sputnik do not consider the information about Kim's health condition reliable and believe that rumors on his death that later spread on the internet are unlikely.