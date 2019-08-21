UrduPoint.com
US, South Korean Envoys Discuss Possibilities To Restart Dialogue With Pyongyang - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:20 AM

US, South Korean Envoys Discuss Possibilities to Restart Dialogue With Pyongyang - Reports

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, in Seoul on Wednesday and pledged to accomplish the "important mission" of restarting US-North Korean talks on denuclearization, local media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, in Seoul on Wednesday and pledged to accomplish the "important mission" of restarting US-North Korean talks on denuclearization, local media reported.

Biegun is currently in Seoul for a three-day official visit.

"I am fully committed to this important mission. We will get this done," Biegun said, as cited by the Yonhap agency, referring to US President Donald Trump's assignment to his team to restart talks with Pyongyang "as agreed" during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 30.

The United States is ready "to engage as soon as we [they] hear from our counterparts in North Korea," he added.

Trump and Kim held their third meeting spontaneously on June 30 on the demarcation line between South and North Koreas. The meeting was anticipated to have relaunched a dialogue, but failed to do so amid multiple projectile launches by Pyongyang and joint US-South Korean military drills.

