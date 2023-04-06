Close
US, South Korean, Japanese Envoys To Discuss Pyongyang's Nuclear Ambition On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

US, South Korean, Japanese Envoys to Discuss Pyongyang's Nuclear Ambition on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The US, South Korean and Japanese special envoys for North Korea will hold a series of meetings on regional security in Seoul over two days starting Thursday.

US special representative for North Korea Sung Kim, the South's envoy for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Kim Gunn, and Japan's top diplomat in charge of Asian and Oceanian affairs Funakoshi Takehiro will meet one-on-one on Thursday before reassembling trilaterally on Friday.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said the agenda includes North Korea's missile "provocations" and efforts to rid the reclusive nation of its nuclear arsenal.

The US Department of State said Ambassador Sung Kim would reiterate Washington's "ironclad commitments" to the defense of its Asian allies and promote bolstering their trilateral relationship for the sake of advancing their common interests.

