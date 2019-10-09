US, South Korean, Japanese Nuclear Envoys Discuss Coordination on N. Korea - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and officials from South Korea and Japan discussed trilateral coordination on reaching full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during a meeting in Washington, the State Department said in a press release.

"During these meetings, Special Representative Biegun, [South Korean] Special Representative Lee [Do-hoon], and [Japanese] Director General [Shigeki] Takizaki reaffirmed the importance of continued close US-ROK, US-Japan, and trilateral coordination on North Korea to achieve complete denuclearization and bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula," the release said after their meeting on Tuesday.

On Saturday, a North Korean delegation walked out of working-level denuclearization talks with US officials in Sweden. According to the Yonhap news Agency, a North Korean diplomat afterward said the United States came empty-handed. The talks marked the first high-level discussions between US and North Korean officials since the summit in Hanoi in February.

The United States refuted North Korea's claims that the Saturday denuclearization talks were not a success, with the US State Department pointing to some new initiatives that could help make progress in the negotiations

The negotiations were supposed to focus on making progress in the implementation of the agreement reached during the first US-North Korean summit in Singapore in June 2018. The agreement included a set of obligations to establish new bilateral relations, achieve peace and work toward the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

On Sunday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned the United States that if Washington did not get rid of a "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang and did not propose a realistic solution to denuclearization by the end of the year, North Korea would not continue negotiations.