US' South Korean-Stationed Contingent Reports 10 More COVID-19 Cases

Ten more people were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus among servicemen and their dependents affiliated with US Forces Korea (USFK), the military said in a press release on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Ten more people were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus among servicemen and their dependents affiliated with US Forces Korea (USFK), the military said in a press release on Monday.

The USFK had not reported new internal COVID-19 cases since mid-April.

"Six USFK service members and four dependents tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between July 12 and 15," the press release read.

According to the USFK, six of these individuals tested positive during the mandatory initial test upon arrival � two of them with minor symptoms and the other four with no symptoms at all. The remaining four initially tested negative, but developed symptoms and were retested with positive results.

As part of what the USFK described as its "aggressive preventative control measures," all USFK overseas arrivals to South Korea are tested, placed into quarantine for 14 days, and then tested again after that.

To get clearance for service, both tests must be negative, otherwise, the servicemen enter into isolation.

The proportion of coronavirus-positive affiliates in the USFK is less than 1 percent, according to the press release, or a total of 98 people, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing USFK Commander Robert Abrams. This includes 62 people diagnosed this month � all of which had recently arrived and include service members and their dependents, as stated in the report.

South Korea, in the meantime, is struggling to curb the number of imported coronavirus cases.

On Monday, authorities detected 26 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative toll to 13,771 cases, including 296 fatalities.