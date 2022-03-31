US, South Korean Trade Officials Discuss New Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Thursday teleconferenced with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss trade, steel tariffs and the new US-proposed economic framework for the Indo-Pacific IPEF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Thursday teleconferenced with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss trade, steel tariffs and the new US-proposed economic framework for the Indo-Pacific IPEF.

"South Korea has continued discussions on the IPEF among related ministries and with civilian experts through a task force. We welcome the initiative at a time when cooperation is needed in the region, which is a key economic axis of the global economy," Yeo said in a ministry release, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Yeo reiterated Seoul's call on Washington to renegotiate the tariff rules on Seoul's steel exports, but Tai declined, according to the report.

In 2018, the administration of former US President Donald Trump lifted the tariffs on Seoul's steel exports but imposed a yearly quota of 2.63 million tons, which is 70% of all South Korean steel exported in three years.

Last week, the US and UK governments have reached an agreement to remove tariffs imposed on British steel and aluminum products entering the US, including a special provision regarding Chinese-owned enterprises in the UK.