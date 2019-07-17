UrduPoint.com
US SOUTHCOM Hosts Brazil Defense Chief For Talks On Expanding Military Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:11 PM

US SOUTHCOM Hosts Brazil Defense Chief For Talks on Expanding Military Cooperation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The chairman of Brazil's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. Raul Botelho, has visited the headquarters of US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) for talks on expanded defense ties between the Western Hemisphere's two biggest democracies, SOUTHCOM said in a press release on Wednesday.

"This visit helps our nations take another important step in advancing our military relationship and expanding our defense partnership to support goals we share as neighbors committed to working together for a secure, stable, and peaceful region," SOUTHCOM Commander Adm. Craig Faller said in the release.

This year, Brazil will host the Atlantic and amphibious phases of UNITAS, the world's longest running, multinational maritime security exercise, the release said. Brazil was among nine nations that participated in the first iteration of the exercise in 1960.

The US and Brazilian armed forces enjoy longstanding ties, and defense cooperation between them includes a wide range of partnership activities, such as exercises, training, counter-proliferation and counter-narcotics cooperation, humanitarian assistance, reciprocal visits, personnel exchanges and the sharing of information and expertise, according to the release.

