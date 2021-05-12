US Southern Border Apprehensions Hit 21-Year Monthly High in April - CBP Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered more than 178,600 asylum-seeking migrants on the US southern border with Mexico in April, which marks the highest monthly total in 21 years, agency data revealed.

CBP released data on Tuesday that showed a total of 178,622 migrants were apprehended at the US southern border in April, the highest monthly total since early 2000.

A total of 111,714 migrants were turned away at the southern border in April under the US policy related to COVID-19 pandemic, also known as Title 42.

Moreover, a total of 17,171 arrived at the US southern border alone in April, which is a slight drop from the record set in March with nearly 19,000.

Most of the migrants arriving at the US southern border continue to be considered single adults and migrant family units, mostly from Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. So far, 749,613 migrants have been apprehended on the US southern border since October.

President Joe Biden's lax stance on immigration during his campaign spurred a record-setting surge in migration to the southern border this year. After the January 20 inauguration ceremony, Biden immediately rolled back key immigration policies put in place by his predecessor President Donald Trump to curb illegal immigration on the US border with Mexico.