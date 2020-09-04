US Southern States Police Association Endorses Trump - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) A police association with 60,000 members stretching across the US southern states endorsed President Donald Trump on Thursday, the organization said in a statement.

"Southern States Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (SSPBA) announced today that it is endorsing Donald Trump for President in the 2020 election," the release said. "This is the association's first presidential endorsement in over twenty years."

Vice President Mike Pence told the Southern States Police Benevolent Association (SSPBA) gathering at a "Cops for Trump" event at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in the US state of North Carolina said the Trump Administration knows "law enforcement is the solution, not the problem.

In his speech at Raleigh, Pence repeated Trump's pledge that he would never defund any police force in the United States.

The US has been engulfed by social unrest sparked by police-involved deaths of Black men including George Floyd in Minnesota in May and a recent shooting in Wisconsin that left a man paralyzed.

Earlier on Thursday, the mayor of Rochester, New York suspended police officers involved in the death of a black man in March. The move came after video released on Wednesday showed Daniel Prude, 41, die of asphyxiation during an arrest.