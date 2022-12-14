UrduPoint.com

US Space Force Establishes First Foreign Command In South Korea As DPRK Ramps Up Launches

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 07:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The US Space Force activated on Wednesday its foreign command in South Korea, its first on foreign soil, as North Korea steps up missile launches.

"The US Space Force officially activated and assigned US Space Forces - Korea to the US Forces Korea (USFK) sub-unified command in a ceremony Dec. 14. Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion assumed command of the new SPACEFOR-KOR, a subordinate unit to US Space Forces - Indo-Pacific, whose mission is to further synchronize space operations in the US Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility," the statement read.

SPACEFOR-KOR will provide space planning and employment expertise, as well as space command and control to the USFK commander, it added.

USFK chief Gen. Paul LaCamera, who presided over the ceremony, expressed confidence that the activation of the new command will enhance the US' ability to defend its homeland and maintain peace and stability in the region.

SPACEFOR-KOR will focus, among other missions, on missile warning operations, which provides in-theater near-real-time detection and warning of ballistic missile launches, the statement added.

