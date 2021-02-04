UrduPoint.com
US Space Force Has Full Support Of Biden Administration - White House

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Space Force Has Full Support of Biden Administration - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The US administration fully supports the Space Force and has no plan to revisit a decision to establish it, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

Psaki on Tuesday came under fire for comments critics felt diminished the importance of the Space Force.

"They absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration, and we are not revisiting the decision to establish the Space Force," Psaki said during press briefing.

Pentagon intends desire to focus greater attention and resources on security in space, she added.

"The Space Force was established by Congress, and steps would actually have to be taken by Congress, not by the administration, Psaki said.

On Tuesday, Psaki was asked about US President Joe Biden's plans on the future of the Space Force. The spokeswoman answered that the Space Force was a "plane of today," reportedly referring to a question regarding the Air Force One aircraft color scheme that she answered at one of previous briefings. The answer sparked criticism among lawmakers from states connected with the space industry, who believe that the remark diminished the role of the space force.

