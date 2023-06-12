UrduPoint.com

US Space Force Needs Systems To Disrupt, Degrade Other Nations' Satellites - General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 11:13 PM

The US Space Force needs to develop capabilities to degrade the space-based capabilities of other, potential adversary nations, Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson told a meeting at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The US Space Force needs to develop capabilities to degrade the space-based capabilities of other, potential adversary nations, Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson told a meeting at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies on Monday.

"We are certainly going to need to disrupt, degrade and deny (deceive) the space capabilities of adversaries," Thompson told the podcast meeting. "We are in the next chapter of the Space Force."

The Space Force is handing over the mission of tracking all satellites and debris and other activity in space to other US agencies in order to concentrate on its Primary mission of maintaining space dominance and protecting US space assets, the general explained.

The greatly expanding volume of launchings of satellites in large numbers to create a new, far more numerous, survivable and resilient constellations of orbiting space assets meant that the Space Force was close to its maximum capacity in its volume and rate of launchings, Thompson said.

The force was also looking at ways of putting more advanced sensors and program upgrades on existing satellite systems to improve and expand their capabilities in global surveillance and weather forecasting for US surface military forces, Thompson added.

