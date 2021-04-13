US Space Force Orders Real-Time Visualization Tool For Missile Defense, Battle Awareness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US Space Force has signed an agreement to develop a next-generation visualization tool to use Hollywood film special effects for battle awareness and missile warning detection, Slingshot Aerospace, big data firm that specializes in space simulations, said on Tuesday.

"Slingshot Aerospace... announced today that it has been awarded a $1.2 million contract to develop a sophisticated tool for the US Space Force that streamlines the visualization of enemy missiles and enhances data integration and mission-critical collaboration," the company said in a press release.

The company has partnered with Zoic Labs, a software and advanced visualization company in Culver City, California to develop a video transcoder.

Zoic Labs works closely with a sister company Zoic Studios, which created the visual effects for "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and other major Hollywood movies, the release explained.

"The new technology aims to enhance national security with advanced missile warning visualization by providing more efficient ways to view and interact with complicated data sets collected from satellite sensors," Slingshot Aerospace said.

These instruments, known as overhead persistent infrared (OPIR) remote sensors, use infrared radiation to visualize the movement of weapons and assets. The Slingshot Aerospace tool has the goals of identifying missile launches and providing technical intelligence to detect, track and identify hostile space assets, the release said.