UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Space Traffic Monitoring Hardware To Launch On Japanese Satellites In 2024- State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:30 AM

US Space Traffic Monitoring Hardware to Launch on Japanese Satellites in 2024- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) US and Japanese negotiators reaffirmed a plan for Japanese satellites to host American equipment designed to monitor traffic and other developing situations in outer space at the seventh annual bilateral space dialogue that ended earlier this week, according to a joint press release issued by the State Department.

"In light of the inherent vulnerability of space systems and growing concern for threats to the continuous, safe, and stable use of outer space, both sides committed to enhance cooperation on SSA [space situational awareness] and mission assurance," the release said on Thursday.

Both nations endorsed a tentative plan by Japan's Cabinet and the US Defense Department for Japan to host US-provided SSA payloads on Japan's Quasi-Zenith Satellites to be launched by the end of March 2024, the release said.

Apart from recent efforts to develop a security architecture, the United States and Japan have long history of bilateral cooperation in non-military uses of space, including weather forecasting, science, land and ocean observation and environmental monitoring, the release added.

Related Topics

Weather Traffic Japan United States March From Cabinet Satellites

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of participant ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Let’s focus on the positives,&#039; says K ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs implementation of work ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Canvas offers unique immersive art experienc ..

4 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi establishes Women’s Council in sup ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Education, NCEMA announce re-opening o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.