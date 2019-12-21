UrduPoint.com
US Spacecraft Starliner To Return To Earth On Sunday - NASA Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Spacecraft Starliner to Return to Earth on Sunday - NASA Administrator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The CST-100 Starliner spacecraft will return to Earth on December 22 after failing to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) during its first unmanned test flight, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement on Friday.

"We have made a final decision - Starliner will not dock with the Space Station and will return to White Sands [test facility] on Sunday," Bridenstine said via Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, the Starliner spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida atop an Atlas V carrier rocket for its first unmanned test flight.

However, Starliner failed to reach the ISS because of an automated timer error that prevented the spacecraft from reaching the desired orbit.

The flight to the ISS has been regarded as a milestone test for the spacecraft's manufacturer Boeing as it competes with SpaceX to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities. SpaceX conducted an unmanned test flight for its Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS in March.

