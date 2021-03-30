UrduPoint.com
US, Spain Agree To Resolve Civil Aircraft Disputes Lodged At WTO - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke today with Spanish Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Maria Reyes Maroto about joint efforts on a number of issues, including the resolution of the US-EU civil aircraft dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

"Ambassador Tai and Minister Reyes Maroto discussed the importance of developing a more positive and productive trade and investment relationship between the United States and Spain," the statement said on Monday. "They agreed to work to strengthen US-Spanish collaboration on mutual interests, including resolving the WTO large civil aircraft disputes.

The officials also discussed Spain's digital service tax as well as the challenges presented by global excess steel and aluminum capacity, the statement added.

In 2006, the United States filed a case with the WTO accusing European aircraft manufacturer Airbus of receiving $22 billion in illegal subsidies. After the EU filed a counterclaim, the WTO ruled both sides illegally subsidized their respective aircraft companies.

Earlier this month, the European Union and the United States agreed to suspend all duties related to the civil aircraft disputes lodged at the  the WTO for an initial period of four months.

