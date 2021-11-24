US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl and Spanish Secretary General for Defense Policy Juan Martinez Nunez discussed during a virtual meeting the challenges facing NATO, Russia's recent anti-satellite test and Ukraine, Defense department spokesperson Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said in a readout of the conversation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl and Spanish Secretary General for Defense Policy Juan Martinez Nunez discussed during a virtual meeting the challenges facing NATO, Russia's recent anti-satellite test and Ukraine, Defense department spokesperson Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said in a readout of the conversation.

"The two leaders discussed a range of security challenges facing NATO and emphasized the importance of alliance unity," Semelroth said. "Dr. Kahl condemned Russia's debris-generating anti-satellite test as irresponsible, dangerous and a threat to the economic, scientific and security interests of all NATO allies. Both leaders reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Semelroth pointed out that Kahl thanked Nunez for Spain's support during the war in, and evacuation from Afghanistan, and welcomed Madrid's vital contributions to international security.

"The two leaders committed to close collaboration, and looked forward to the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid," he said.

On Monday, Russia successfully conducted an anti-satellite weapon system test by destroying the old Russian spacecraft Celina-D. Debris of the destroyed spacecraft was reported to pose a danger to the International Space Station (ISS), but the Russian Ministry of Defense noted that the ISS was 40-60 kilometers higher than Celina-D and said there is no threat to the space station.

Ukraine and some Western countries have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia on its border with Ukraine. However, Moscow has said that it moves troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia does not have any aggressive plans.