UrduPoint.com

US, Spanish Defense Officials Discuss Russia's Anti-Satellite Test, Ukraine - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 11:31 PM

US, Spanish Defense Officials Discuss Russia's Anti-Satellite Test, Ukraine - Pentagon

US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl and Spanish Secretary General for Defense Policy Juan Martinez Nunez discussed during a virtual meeting the challenges facing NATO, Russia's recent anti-satellite test and Ukraine, Defense department spokesperson Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said in a readout of the conversation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl and Spanish Secretary General for Defense Policy Juan Martinez Nunez discussed during a virtual meeting the challenges facing NATO, Russia's recent anti-satellite test and Ukraine, Defense department spokesperson Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said in a readout of the conversation.

"The two leaders discussed a range of security challenges facing NATO and emphasized the importance of alliance unity," Semelroth said. "Dr. Kahl condemned Russia's debris-generating anti-satellite test as irresponsible, dangerous and a threat to the economic, scientific and security interests of all NATO allies. Both leaders reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Semelroth pointed out that Kahl thanked Nunez for Spain's support during the war in, and evacuation from Afghanistan, and welcomed Madrid's vital contributions to international security.

"The two leaders committed to close collaboration, and looked forward to the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid," he said.

On Monday, Russia successfully conducted an anti-satellite weapon system test by destroying the old Russian spacecraft Celina-D. Debris of the destroyed spacecraft was reported to pose a danger to the International Space Station (ISS), but the Russian Ministry of Defense noted that the ISS was 40-60 kilometers higher than Celina-D and said there is no threat to the space station.

Ukraine and some Western countries have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia on its border with Ukraine. However, Moscow has said that it moves troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia does not have any aggressive plans.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Ukraine Moscow Russia Madrid Alliance Spain Border All From Unity Foods Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

Senator asks PML-N to present video taps, London f ..

Senator asks PML-N to present video taps, London flats' receipt before courts

14 seconds ago
 Coal exit, weed, sovereign Europe: new German govt ..

Coal exit, weed, sovereign Europe: new German govt's roadmap

16 seconds ago
 Syria Expects Best Tourism Year in 2022 - Minister

Syria Expects Best Tourism Year in 2022 - Minister

19 seconds ago
 Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

5 minutes ago
 UN Calls for Full Support of JCPOA Ahead of Nuclea ..

UN Calls for Full Support of JCPOA Ahead of Nuclear Talks Resumption in Vienna - ..

33 minutes ago
 Putin tells EU chief concerned about Ukraine 'prov ..

Putin tells EU chief concerned about Ukraine 'provocations': Kremlin

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.