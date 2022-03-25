UrduPoint.com

US, Spanish Lawmakers Raise Concerns About Spanish-Language Disinformation - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US, Spanish Lawmakers Raise Concerns About Spanish-Language Disinformation - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US and Spanish lawmakers share concern about Spanish-language disinformation in both their countries and across Latin America and the Caribbean, the lawmakers said on Thursday in a joint statement.

"We, the Chairs of the Foreign Relations Committees of the United States and Spain, express our deep concern over the spread and amplification of Spanish-language dis/misinformation on social media and encrypted messaging platforms in our respective countries and across Latin America and the Caribbean," the statement said.

The statement was issued by US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks and Sen. Bob Menendez alongside Spanish lawmakers Pau Mari-Klose and Antonio Gutierrez Limones.

Malicious actors, including governmental ones, have increasingly adopted disinformation activities to undermine democratic governance, human rights, and COVID-19 public health responses, the statement said.

The lawmakers in particular deplore actors that allegedly engage in such practices from the territory of Russia, the statement added.

The lawmakers called upon the Biden administration and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to undertake additional efforts to counter Spanish-language disinformation while maintaining respect for freedom of expression, the statement also said.

