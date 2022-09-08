UrduPoint.com

US Speaker Pelosi Orders Flags At Half-Staff Due To Queen Elizabeth's Death - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags of the US Capitol to be flown at half-post due to the passing of UK Queen Elizabeth II, spokesperson Drew Hammill said on Thursday.

"Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Hammill said in a tweet.

