WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags of the US Capitol to be flown at half-post due to the passing of UK Queen Elizabeth II, spokesperson Drew Hammill said on Thursday.

"Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Hammill said in a tweet.

Pelosi said in a separate statement that Queen Elizabeth embodied the highest spirit of civic duty, earning the reverence of the UK people and the respect of the world.

"Her Majesty capably shepherded the United Kingdom through great turbulence and transition," Pelosi said. "As the Head of the Commonwealth, she helped advance a new global order of security, prosperity and peace."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during remarks on the Senate floor that it is hard to fathom that today the world must bid farewell to the Queen. He pointed out that she was the first British Monarch to address a joint session of Congress.

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Queen offered a contemporary world a living master class it needed badly, guiding venerable institutions through modern times using timeless virtues like duty, dignity, and sacrifice.

"The decades of Her Majesty's reign saw an intense deepening of the special relationship and close bond between the United States and the United Kingdom," McConnell said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a statement also highlighted selfless leadership, emphasizing that she led the people of the United Kingdom with grace and showed what servant-leadership means in principle and practice.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalize said the Queen provided the United Kingdom with steady leadership during through economic turbulence, war, and personal loss.

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth passed away earlier in the day at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family. Her eldest son, Charles, has become the King.